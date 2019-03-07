Home

Ardoin's Funeral Home
2nd St
Elton, LA 70532
(337) 738-2526
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
8:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ardoin's Funeral Home
2nd St
Elton, LA 70532
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Ardoin's Funeral Home
2nd St
Elton, LA 70532
Harold "Sonny Boy" Treme Obituary
Memorial service for Harold (Sonny Boy) Treme will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at noon in the Ardoin Funeral Home Memorial Chapel. Cremation has been entrusted to Ardoin/Allen Parish Funeral Home.
The family will receive visitors at Ardoin Funeral Home of Elton on Saturday morning from 8 a.m. until time of service.
Harold (Sonny) was born in the settlement of China, La., to his parents, Allen Treme and Effie Hunt Jeansonne. He graduated From Elton High School in 1948. After graduation, Sonny then joined the Merchant Marines where he would travel the world until the start of the Korean War. He then joined the U.S. Navy where he was detached to the French Foreign Legion due to his fluency in the French language. Upon completion of his service in the Navy, he moved back home to Elton to take over his father's farming and ranching operation. He loved Elton High School sports. Sonny donated men for labor and equipment to build the first football field in Elton. After selling his farm, he joined the Pipefitters Local 106 where he completed his career in the construction trade. Sonny was active in the American Legion and other veterans organizations. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Hebert Treme, for 61 years. In his retirement, he began platting custom cattle whips which were sought after by people from all over the country. He loved to hang out at the local restaurant, Tony's, where he enjoyed drinking coffee and discussing current events. Sonny was a very wise and kind man who cherished his family. He also had a great sense of humor. Sonny will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish Sonny's memory include his wife, Betty Hebert Treme; one daughter, Arlene Treme of Elton; and one son, J.S. Treme and wife, Anne of Lake Charles; and one granddaughter, Melissa LeJeune of Elton.
Published in American Press on Mar. 7, 2019
