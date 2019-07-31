|
|
Harry Burton Villery, 87, departed this life on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Christus St. Patrick Hospital in Lake Charles, La. He was born April 26, 1932, to Joseph Villery and Edolia Sam Villery in Plaisance, La. He worked at Hercules Chemical Plant for 27 years until his retirement and Dimmick Supply Company for five years. Mr. Villery loved restoring antique furnitures, especially his restoration of a 1873 Beck's Beer Wagon drawn by his horse. He also loved working in his yard and his garden.
He leaves to mourn his children, Patricia Beroid of Lake Charles, La., and Charles Villery (Sandra) of Gonzales, La.; one brother, Floyd Villery (Savannah) of Plaisance, La.; five grandchildren, Jeffrey, Jenna, Jordon, Murphy and Jonathan; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Edolia Villery; his wife, Sedonia Villery; one daughter, Jearnine Villery; one sister, Carrie Thomas Guillory and three brothers, Milburn, Marion Anthony and Hubert Villery.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at 8 a.m. at King's Funeral Home and funeral service at 11 a.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church, the Rev. Matthew Cormier officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Garden's Cemetery under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on July 31, 2019