Home

POWERED BY

Services
KINGS FUNERAL HOME
1611 HWY 14
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-7729
For more information about
Harry Villery
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
8:00 AM
KINGS FUNERAL HOME
1611 HWY 14
Lake Charles, LA 70601
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Henry Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Villery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Burton Villery


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry Burton Villery Obituary
Harry Burton Villery, 87, departed this life on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Christus St. Patrick Hospital in Lake Charles, La. He was born April 26, 1932, to Joseph Villery and Edolia Sam Villery in Plaisance, La. He worked at Hercules Chemical Plant for 27 years until his retirement and Dimmick Supply Company for five years. Mr. Villery loved restoring antique furnitures, especially his restoration of a 1873 Beck's Beer Wagon drawn by his horse. He also loved working in his yard and his garden.
He leaves to mourn his children, Patricia Beroid of Lake Charles, La., and Charles Villery (Sandra) of Gonzales, La.; one brother, Floyd Villery (Savannah) of Plaisance, La.; five grandchildren, Jeffrey, Jenna, Jordon, Murphy and Jonathan; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Edolia Villery; his wife, Sedonia Villery; one daughter, Jearnine Villery; one sister, Carrie Thomas Guillory and three brothers, Milburn, Marion Anthony and Hubert Villery.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at 8 a.m. at King's Funeral Home and funeral service at 11 a.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church, the Rev. Matthew Cormier officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Garden's Cemetery under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now