Home

POWERED BY

Services
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1200 Mill St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 436-3341
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Zion Hill Holiness Church
5530 Eastern Dr
Lake Charles, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Hill Holiness Church,
5530 Eastern Dr
Lake Charles, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Green Sr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry Green Sr Obituary
Pastor Harry L. Green Sr. died Friday, July 26, 2019, in a local nursing home.
He was a native and long-life resident of Lake Charles, La. Pastor Green was an active member of Zion Holiness Church.
Pastor Green leaves to cherish two sons, Harry L. Green Jr. (Marcia) and Jeffery L. Green (Patricia), both of Lake Charles, La.; and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother.
Visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Zion Hill Holiness Church located at 5530 Eastern Dr., Lake Charles, La. Funeral service will be Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Zion Hill Holiness Church, the Pastor Gracie Malveaux will officiate. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of Combre Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now