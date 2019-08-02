|
Pastor Harry L. Green Sr. died Friday, July 26, 2019, in a local nursing home.
He was a native and long-life resident of Lake Charles, La. Pastor Green was an active member of Zion Holiness Church.
Pastor Green leaves to cherish two sons, Harry L. Green Jr. (Marcia) and Jeffery L. Green (Patricia), both of Lake Charles, La.; and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother.
Visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Zion Hill Holiness Church located at 5530 Eastern Dr., Lake Charles, La. Funeral service will be Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Zion Hill Holiness Church, the Pastor Gracie Malveaux will officiate. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of Combre Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Aug. 2, 2019