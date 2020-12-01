1/1
Harry James Henry
Harry James Henry, 89, passed away on Nov. 27, 2020, surrounded by his children. Harry was a resident of DeQuincy for the past 20 years and a parishioner of Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church. He proudly served in the United States Army as Sergeant 1st Class during the Korean War. Harry blessed deploying military with his handmade rosaries for twenty plus years. Before moving to DeQuincy he was President of the Sulphur and Carlyss Lion's Club and a member of the Sulphur and Carlyss Fire Department. He loved planting flowers, vegetable gardens and raising chickens and goats. His favorite pass time was spending time with his "little buddy Wesley", his chihuahua.
Harry is survived by his children, Ronald Henry and wife, Mary of Carlyss; Randy Henry and wife, Connie of DeQuincy; Ryan Henry of Greenville, Texas; Rebecca LaFleur of Carlyss; Rhonda Duhon and husband, Mark of Sulphur; 10 grandchildren, AJ, Jennifer, Laura, Christopher, Ryan, Travis, Kevin, Jessica, Jared and Kayla; and nine great-grandchildren; 3 brothers and 4 sisters.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Rose Ann; parents, Paul and Lucille Henry; sisters, Pauline Dupre and Yvonne Brooks; brothers, Herman Henry and Roy Henry and son-in-law, Craig LaFleur.
The family will receive friends from 5 - 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Riley Smith & Sons Funeral Home, 1810 West Fourth Street, DeQuincy, La. The Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at St. Theresa Catholic Church 4822 Carlyss Drive, Sulphur, La. The Rev. Luke Krzanowski, M.S. will officiate and interment will follow at Mimosa Pines South Cemetery, 568 Belle Moye Road, Sulphur, La.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Riley Smith Funeral Home - DeQuincy
1810 West 4th Street
DeQuincy, LA 70633
(337) 786-2999
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Riley Smith Funeral Home - DeQuincy

