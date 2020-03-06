|
|
Harry Pierre Fontenot Sr., 90, of Carlyss, passed away on March 5, 2020, in the American Legion Jennings Hospital. Harry was the owner of various businesses in his lifetime, Harry's Restaurant on Hwy. 90, Fontenot's Mobile Home Parks, Fontenot's Rentals and Skate World. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korea War from 1951 to 1953. Harry was a member of the American Legion, the Habibi Shriners, the Order of the Eastern Star, and a Past Master of Sulphur Lodge 424, F&AM. He enjoyed hunting, working and visiting friends at the Masonic Lodge and Habibi Shrine Temple. He loved speaking his native language of "Cajun French" with all his Cajun family and friends.
Harry is survived by his wife, Julia Sornsen Fontenot of Carlyss; two children, Sheryl Willis and husband Randy of Sulphur, and Harry Fontenot Jr. of Carlyss; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters due this month; two siblings, Dorothy Duplechin of Jennings, and Gerre Myers of Moss Bluff; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hammy and Eva LaFleur Fontenot; son, Anthony "Tony" Keith Fontenot; two sisters, Joyce LaFleur of Denham Springs, La., and Janelle Byrd of Oakdale, La.; and brother, Jetry Fontenot of Vinton.
Funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Larry LaFleur officiating. Burial will be held in Mimosa Pines Cemetery South in Carlyss, under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 4-9 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Sunday, March 8, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home until time of the service.
Published in American Press on Mar. 6, 2020