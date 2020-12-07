Harvey Dale Laughlin, age 76, of Lake Charles, La passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Harvey was born Nov. 22, 1944 to his parents Burley Laughlin and Emma Lou Fontenot Laughlin.

Harvey was a life long resident of Lake Charles. He was a Mason and a Shriner. Harvey loved being on the water, especially boating, drag racing, BBQing, and crawfish boils. Anyone that knew Harvey would know that his family came first.

Those left to cherish his memory are his two sons, Chad Laughlin and wife Tammy of Sulphur and Kelly Laughlin; grandchildren; Devin Laughlin, Colin Laughlin and wife Christine, and Rylee Laughlin; two great grandchildren; Corinne and Corbin Laughlin; two brothers Rick Laughlin and Roger Laughlin; one sister; Debbie Laughlin; and his ex wife, Shirley Laughlin.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and one sister Vicki Laughlin.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store