Harvey Rudolph Pace, III "Dolph" died September 18, 2020, in Benbrook, Texas, where he evacuated from Hurricane Laura with family from Lake Charles, LA. Dolph was born August 21, 1964, to Joyce Johnson Pace and Rev. H. Rudy Pace at Wadley Hospital in Texarkana, TX. God blessed so many people through Dolph and his incredible smile, his infectious laugh, his joyous spirit, exuberant singing, and all-encompassing hugs. He loved the church. He loved to sing and to perform – with or without an audience. He was always particular about his styles. Dolph enjoyed and could fascinate any trivia buff with his knowledge of Miss America. For years he could tell you any year's winner – what state, college, and what their talent was (not that we would know if he were making it up or not). When Miss America no longer kept his attention, he was endlessly entertained by "The Golden Girls."
He has had many jobs throughout his lifetime, through workshop settings, library filings, cleaning in motels, retail, and his retirement job rolling silverware at Golden Nugget. Though those kept him busy and engaged – his main job in life was spreading joy, and love. He was beloved at Crosby High School (Crosby, TX '85) and his family has always cherished the memory of the standing ovation at the football stadium when he walked across the stage at his High School graduation. In the many places he lived in his lifetime (being a Methodist minister's son) he touched lives throughout the state of Texas in Texarkana, Freeport, Baytown, Mont Belvieu, Orange, Crosby, Jacksonville, and Madisonville. Dolph moved with parents Rudy and Joyce to the family home of Marion, SC, where he was an advocate, and spoke for persons with disabilities and rights of the disabled at the State House in South Carolina. They then moved to Abilene, TX, to be near brother Robert and family where Dolph thrived in the Abilene Adaptive Recreation Center, one time playing "Danny" from Grease, and performed in talent shows. They then moved to Lake Charles, LA, to be near sister Joy, where he wooed all of her friends, colleagues, his entire church family and all of his friends through CARC and anyone else who had the pleasure of meeting him.
Dolph leaves a legacy of love. He is preceded in death and was eager to be greeted by his father, Rev. Harvey Rudolph "Rudy" Pace, II. He leaves behind to cherish his life and memory many who strive to live fully and joyfully as he did, especially his mother Joyce Johnson Pace of Lake Charles, LA; his brother Rev. Robert F. Pace of Ft. Worth, TX (wife, Jill Walters), sister Joy Pace of Lake Charles, LA, (partner, Carolyn Woosley); niece Catherine Pace, Ft. Worth TX; numerous extended family members, and friends, many of whom are one in the same.
The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers who have been such an important part of Dolph's last few months, Denise Bartie, Christina Ceasar, and Shirley Simien. Thank you for the love you shared. Deepest thanks also to Heart of Hospice of Lake Charles, LA, and St. Gabriel's Hospice & Palliative Care in TX.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at First United Methodist Church in Lake Charles, LA, with Rev. Weldon Bares officiating, strict Covid mitigation in place. There will be no burial following the service; Harvey Rudolph Pace III's cremains will be laid to rest in his family plot in Marion, South Carolina, near his father's.
Memorials may be given in Dolph's memory to First United Methodist Church 812 Kirkman St., Lake Charles, LA 70601, paypal.me/fumclc; Families Helping Families SWLA 2927 Hodges Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601, www.fhfswla.org.