Hazel Fontenot Pete, 90, was born on Nov. 1, 1929, to Walton and Olivia Rideaux Fontenot of Grand Prairie, La.
Hazel was a devote Christian and faithfully served as a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Lake Charles, La. There she was an active member of the Christian Mothers, sang in the Eight O'clock Choir, and volunteered during the annual Parish Bazaar. She was active in the community and served in various roles as a member of the Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary and Fourth Degree. She was also an avid bowler and member of the women bowling league in Lake Charles.
Hazel was united in holy matrimony to Joseph J. Pete on March 31, 1950. To this union, six children were born.
She leaves a legacy of love and beautiful memories to cherish with her six children, Larry Pete (Lorena) of Houma, La., Connie Pete Green (Steve) and Carol Pete of Lake Charles, La., Chris Pete of Cypress, Texas, Vanessa Pete of Richmond, Texas, and Kevin Pete (Rochelle) of Round Rock, Texas; 10 grandchildren, Odin Brown (Tomeka), Garrette Vavasseur (Bridget), Sharda Green-Freeman (Tremaine), Bianca Pete, Brandon Pete, Casie Pete, Devin Pete, Maegan Ceasar, Shelbi Henny and Bronson Pete; 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.
On Monday, March 9, 2020, the Lord called for his beloved servant, Hazel, and she departed this life surround by loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walton and Olivia Rideaux Fontenot; husband, Joseph J. Pete; brothers, Sidney Fontenot, Louis Fontenot and Felmon Fontenot; sisters, Euella Levy, Audria Johnson, Estelle Ozen, Hilda Guidry, Edolia Zacharie and Theresa Duhon.
Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, March 15, 2020, 6-9 p.m. at Stevens' Funeral Home
Published in American Press on Mar. 15, 2020