|
|
Hazeline Williams Edwards, 79, departed this life on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Christus Lake Area Hospital in Lake Charles, La. She was born Oct. 30, 1939, to Ernest Williams Sr., and Alice Lewis Williams in Ville Platte, La.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 9 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. at Cathedral of Faith Baptist Church, the Rev. Arthur Cullivan officiating. Burial will follow in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Mar. 8, 2019