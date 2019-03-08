Home

KINGS FUNERAL HOME
1611 HWY 14
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-7729
Hazeline Edwards
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cathedral of Faith Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Cathedral of Faith Baptist Church
Burial
Following Services
Combre Memorial Park
Hazeline Williams Edwards


Hazeline Williams Edwards, 79, departed this life on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Christus Lake Area Hospital in Lake Charles, La. She was born Oct. 30, 1939, to Ernest Williams Sr., and Alice Lewis Williams in Ville Platte, La.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 9 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. at Cathedral of Faith Baptist Church, the Rev. Arthur Cullivan officiating. Burial will follow in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Mar. 8, 2019
