Funeral service for Heard "Larry" Lawrence LeJeune, 69, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at St. Paul Catholic Church. Father Charles McMillin will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery under the direction of Ardoin/Allen Parish Funeral Homes.

The family will receive visitors Friday, March 29, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. with the Holy Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825, Government Street in Baton Rouge. Visitation will resume on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Ardoin/Allen Parish Funeral Home of Elton from 8:30 a.m. until time of service.

Heard "Larry" LeJeune, loving father, devoted grandfather and dedicated friend passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He was surrounded by his family when he went to be with the Lord. He was preceded in death by his wife, Claire Bowman LeJeune.

Larry was born Nov. 3, 1949, to Heard LeJeune and Ellen Langley LeJeune in Lake Charles, La. He was raised on his family's farm south of Elton, La. After graduating from Elton High School he attended LSU then transferred to McNeese State University in Lake Charles and earned a B.S. in Agriculture and Business in January 1971. He married Claire Bowman in Jennings in 1971 and they were married until her passing in 1992. They had two children, Jeff LeJeune who resides with his wife, Jodi, and their three daughters in Baton Rouge, and Michelle LeJeune who resides in Jennings with her son, Eli.

From 1970-1990 Larry owned and operated an agricultural farming operation, an excavating construction operation, a commercial grain trucking operation and a grain bin/elevator.

From 1990-2012 Larry was Assistant Director then Director of Pesticides and Environmental Programs at the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LABF).

From July 2012 until 2019 Larry was semi-retired engaging in independent consultant work on litigation issues, farm management, rail spur projects, biomass projects, co-generation projects, and environmental activities.

Larry was a guiding light to his children, Jeff and Michelle. Larry's most important role aside from father was being a proud grandfather to his grand-daughters, Isabella LeJeune, Caroline LeJeune, and Olivia LeJeune of Baton Rouge. His grandson and namesake Elijah Lawrence Hurst resides with his mother in Jennings. He was married to Cecil Arceneaux Picou in 1997 and divorced in 2009. For the past eight years he has been with his partner, Carolyn Seagraves Connor. They enjoyed traveling across America and Canada in their R.V.

Larry will be missed for many reasons but the greatest gift that he will be remembered for was the love and consideration of all those who knew him.

Those left to cherish his memory include one son, Jeff LeJeune and wife Jodi of Baton Rouge; one daughter, Michelle LeJeune of Jennings; one sister, Thelma Lee Norton and husband Clyde of Rogers, Ark.; and four grandchildren.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Heard and Ellen (Langley) LeJeune; and spouse, Claire Bowman LeJeune.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Our Lady of the Lourdes Hospital in Baton Rouge for the terrific care that they provided.