Heather Rae Smith-Corman


1966 - 2020
Heather Rae Smith-Corman Obituary
Heather Rae Smith-Corman, 53 of Moss Bluff, La was reunited with her son on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Heather was born on May 31, 1966 to Robert and Eileen McCloskey in Fargo, North Dakota. She survived her teenage years but never lost the inner child love of; Disney, especially Mickey Mouse, anything sugar could be put into and memorized "Mama Mia" by the second viewing. She was a proud mother to her three children and openly welcomed the title change to "Namie" when her grandchildren were born.
She was welcomed into heaven by her son; Kyle Runciman, her mother, a brother; Scott McCloskey, and Dick Smith.
Those left to remember her when enjoying a sugary treat are; her husband; Ben Corman, her daughters; Alexandra(John) Guevara Sember, Sydnie (Todd) Parker, Ben's children and family; Josh, Seth, Jared and Laura, her siblings; Susan McCloskey, Mike McCloskey, Dawn Fillmore, Laurie McCloskey, John McCloskey, her father Bob McCloskey, two grandsons; Tristan and Kyle along with two on the way.
Cremation has been entrusted to Hixson Funeral Home and the family will have a private ceremony on Friday, March 6, 2020.
Published in American Press on Mar. 2, 2020
