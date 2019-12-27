|
Heidi Elizabeth Broussard, 33, of Austin, Texas, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Houston, Texas.
Miss Broussard lived most of her life in Lake Charles. She lived her early childhood years in Cameron and past four years in Austin. She was a 2004 graduate of LaGrange High School. She worked mostly as a waitress, the past four years at Cracker Barrell. Heidi had a real soft spot for animals and was currently applying to further her education to work as a Veterinary Technician. She loved listening to music, singing and dancing. Her spirit brightened every room she entered, her smile and laughter brightened the day and her heart and guidance lifted countless many. Even as a child, Heidi was the welcoming friend, the neighborhood "herd of kids" place to gather. She had a servant's heart, and everyone was her "best friend". She also was sure to see that others had what they needed. She was adventurous and willing to try anything once! Heidi also had an overwhelming faith in the Lord and "saw God as Love". During her younger years, she was an active member of Abundant Life Fellowship, church camp and youth group. She was a member of Life Church of Austin and found comfort in raising Silas in the church and had already attended her first Sunday with Margo.
She leaves to cherish her memory, one son, Silas Tyson Carey; one daughter, Margo Elizabeth Carey; one step-daughter, Addison Carey, all of Austin, Texas; her parents, Roger "David" Broussard and Tammy Bostick Broussard of Lake Charles; fiancé, Shane Tyson Carey of Austin, Texas; grandfather, Lee Roger Broussard; grandmothers, Annette Southern, May Bostick and Margaret "Skeeter" Mullins, three uncles, Mark A. Broussard, Rocky Allen Bostick and Butch Bostick; and one aunt, Bonita K. Wagner. She also leaves her extended family and many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Billy Gene Bostick and Rudy Southern; and uncle, Willis Higginbotham.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Doyle Evans will officiate. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation Friday will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will continue Saturday from noon until the time of service in the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Dec. 27, 2019