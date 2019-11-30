|
|
Helen Adams, 83, of Westlake, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital. She was born to her late parents, Maurice and Bessie Mae Cormier on July 11, 1936, in Churchpoint, Ls. She was a parishioner at St. John Bosco Catholic Church for many years. She worked at Westwood Elementary in the cafeteria for 27 years. She enjoyed tending to her garden, and loved watching her hummingbirds. Most of all, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy.
She is survived by her son, Gilbert Adams of Gruetli-Laager, Tenn.; two daughters, Julia Bailey of Houston, Texas, Anita Ellis and husband Craig of Westlake, La.; two sisters, Marie Davis and husband John of Calif., Margaret Bell of Ark.; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, James Maxwell Adams; and two brothers, Leroy Cormier and Howard Cormier.
Service will be held at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at 2 p.m. with Deacon Garrett Caraway Jr. officiating. Visitation will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service with a Rosary at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Consolata Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Nov. 30, 2019