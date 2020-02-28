Home

Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Sister Helen Beatrice Bradley


1928 - 2020
Sister Helen Beatrice Bradley Obituary
Sister Helen Beatrice Bradley was the youngest of four children born in (Mossville) Sulphur, La., Feb. 20, 1928, to the union of Ezekiel Zikrous Bradley and Edith Mae Moss. She resided the past 54 years in Lake Charles, where she served compassionately the people of this community. Sister Bradley retired after 42 years of service in Sterile Processing at St. Patrick's Hospital.
Sister Bradley was baptized at an early age and served at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Sulphur, La. She converted to Catholicism, approximately 1970, serving faithfully at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Sister Bradley attained a 3rd Degree of the Ladies Auxiliary (Rita's Court # 31) to the Knights of Peter Claver. Her other ministry involvements were Sacred Heart Altar Society, past member of the Block Rosary, past member of the St. Joseph Society, member of the Sacred Heart League, and a Lay Minister of Commission. Further, Sister Bradley served 32 years as a Eucharistic Lay Minister where she faithfully ministered communion to the sick and shut-in parishioners of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Sister Helen Bradley was preceded in death by her mother and father; her three siblings, Rutherford Bradley, Ezekiel Bradley and Ella Mae Smith (Beaumont, Texas); her youngest son, Hermon Fisher (Dianne) of Opelousas, La.; and her great-grandson, Robert Beloney of Lake Charles, La. She leaves behind to cherish her memory: her son, Leroy Blunt (Joyce); and daughter, Ethel F. Mitchell of Lake Charles, La.; four grandsons, Clint Mitchell (Jennifer) of Sulphur, La., Hermon Fisher Jr. and Quinton Fisher of Lake Charles, La., Leron Blunt of Lake Charles, La.; six granddaughters, Stephanie Pryor (Travis) and Yolanda Beloney (Emmy) of Houston, Texas, Angela Mitchell of Lake Charles, La., Julia McGowan (Pluriel) of Houston, Texas, Larissa Babineaux (Damon) and Rashawnda Pryor of Lake Charles, La.; a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at 9 a.m. and funeral service at noon at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Mausoleum under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Feb. 28, 2020
