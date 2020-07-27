Helen Chaney Taylor, 86, loving mother and grandmother, departed this life on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at her residence surrounded by family. She is survived by two daughters, Lucretia Jones of Lake Charles, Gwendolyn Jones of Fairfield, Ca, and one son Gregory Jones of Lake Charles. She was preceded in death by her parents James Buck and Olivia Johnson, and one daughter Sandra Jones Carrier.

Her services will be on Tuesday starting with family and friends visitation from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. and private funeral service for immediate family at 10 a.m. in King's Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store