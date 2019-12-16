Home

Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Helen Doucet
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
Rosary
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Helen Doucet


1939 - 2019
Helen Doucet Obituary
Helen Stewart Doucet, 80, wife of the late Horace Joseph Doucet, Jr., entered into heaven on Saturday, December 14, 2019, surrounded by loving family in her home.
"Mom," "Granny," "Nanny," "Grandnanny," was the glue that held her family together. She was an avid baseball and football fan. Helen was a dyed in the wool "Who Dat" and treasured her memories of seeing her beloved Astros in a World Series game.
She leaves behind her three daughters, Victoria Doucet, Monica Doucet Jordan, and Betty Doucet; ten grandchildren, Tim Romero, Sebastian Jordan, Mason Feduccia and wife Bree, Morgan Doucet Magee, Holly Feduccia, Gavin Doucet, Courtney Jordan, Maya Doucet, Meagan Jordan, and Gracie Doucet; four great grandchildren, Alyse Fullerton, Heidi Feduccia, Ezra Doucet-Morello, and Cedar Feduccia; one brother, Ben Stewart; one sister, Carla Ruth Stewart; four beloved nieces, Hilda Trahan, Julia Montague, Helen Defresco, and Mary Tervort; and two beloved nephews, Lee Trahan and Benjie Trahan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hilda Spell Prejean and Ben Stewart, Sr.; her son, Blaine Doucet; brother Gene Stewart; her beloved sister, Betty Stewart; her beloved cousin, Barbara Dopson; two nieces, Anna Trahan and Julia Landry; and, her grandson, Cody Magee.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Johnson Funeral Home with a rosary to be recited at 10 a.m. A private interment will follow in Indian Bayou Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Brighton Bridge Hospice, especially Melinda, Joyce, Nicole, and Roni.
Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in American Press on Dec. 16, 2019
