Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
Sulphur, LA
Helen Duhon Vincent Obituary
Helen Duhon Vincent, 76, passed away on Aug. 13, 2019. Helen was a native and lifelong resident of Sulphur. She was retired from West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital. Helen was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Sulphur.
Helen is survived by her daughters, Elaine Hickson and husband Gary, Stephanie LeDoux and husband Thomas, Christina Bailey and husband James; her son, Harry Vincent; 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Margaret Vincent and Viola Vincent; and her brothers, Jimmy Duhon, Jessie Duhon and Frank Duhon.
A memorial visitation for Helen will be held on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Sulphur. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson and Robison Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Aug. 15, 2019
