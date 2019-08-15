|
|
Helen Duhon Vincent, 76, passed away on Aug. 13, 2019. Helen was a native and lifelong resident of Sulphur. She was retired from West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital. Helen was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Sulphur.
Helen is survived by her daughters, Elaine Hickson and husband Gary, Stephanie LeDoux and husband Thomas, Christina Bailey and husband James; her son, Harry Vincent; 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Margaret Vincent and Viola Vincent; and her brothers, Jimmy Duhon, Jessie Duhon and Frank Duhon.
A memorial visitation for Helen will be held on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Sulphur. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson and Robison Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Aug. 15, 2019