Helen Louise O'Rear Bragg, 76, of Carlyss, passed away unexpectedly at 8:52 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in a Baytown, Texas, hospital while visiting her daughter.
Mrs. Bragg was born on Feb. 16, 1943, in Birmingham, Ala., and was raised in Jasper, Ala., where she graduated from Walker High School. She married her high school sweetheart and moved with him to Virginia while he attended engineering school. The military then took them to Kansas before moving back to Jasper, Ala. In 1966, Mr. Bragg took a job in Lake Charles. They resided here until retiring and moving back to Jasper, Ala., to enjoy the mountains. Mrs. Bragg retired from the City of Lake Charles. Two years ago, they moved to Carlyss to be closer to their children. Mrs. Bragg attended Trinity Baptist Church in Sulphur.
She was an avid reader and sometimes read up to four or five books a week. Her family describes her as an excellent cook. She will be remembered for her delicious "home style" cooking. Mrs. Bragg's most cherished possession was her family. Her love for them exceeded any other. She had exceptional care and compassion for others.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted husband of 58 years, Larry E. Bragg Sr. of Carlyss; children, Debbie Bradley (Buddy) of Carlyss, Beth Cormier (Billy) of Channelview, Texas, and Larry E. Bragg Jr. of Carlyss; siblings, Clara Wynn of Georgia, Charles O'Rear (Kum) of Jasper, Ala., and Newton O'Rear (Kathy) of Oakman, Ala.; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Artie and John O'Rear; and 10 siblings.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home chapel. The Rev. Lamar Huffman will officiate. A private inurnment will follow in Highland Memorial Park. A gathering will begin at 1 p.m. until the start of the service.
Published in American Press on Feb. 13, 2020