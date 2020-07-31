Helen Louise Courville, 74, went home to be with the Lord July 29, 2020. She was born and raised in Basile, La., to Henry and Diah Marcantel. She was married to the love of her life, Walden "Tee" Courville, for 53 years. Helen lived in Sulphur, La., for many years before moving to Kinder, La., where she passed away. Helen enjoyed blessing others with her homemade cakes and handmade rosaries. She embraced her Cajun heritage and loved to speak Cajun French and play bouree with friends. She had an infectious laugh that no one could forget. She was an active member of St Philip Neri Catholic Church where she previously served as a Eucharist Minister and Sacristan. She also participated in the Catholic Daughter's and assisted in the rectory. Helen was a devoted mother and greatly loved by her only child, Kimberly Courville LaBuff of Kinder. She will be tremendously missed by her son in law, Scott LaBuff, whom she considered her son and her two grandchildren, Ian and Isabel LaBuff all of Kinder, La.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband Walden "Tee" Courville of Kinder, La.; daughter, Kimberly LaBuff and husband Scott LaBuff of Kinder, La.; and two grandchildren, Ian and Isabel; along with numerous loved ones and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Diah Marcantel; and three brothers, John Marcantel, Charles Marcantel and Amos Marcantel "Pete".

Funeral service for Mrs. Helen Courville will be held Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Reed Funeral Home with Father Whitney Millner officiating and burial to follow at Carter Memorial Cemetery in Kinder, La. Visitation will be held Friday, July 31, 2020, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home with a vigil at 6 p.m. followed by a Rosary and will continue Saturday at 9 a.m. until the time of the service.

Due to the recent COVID guidelines, we ask that those attending the funeral service or visitation please wear a face mask and maintain social distance guidelines.

The family would like to thank the staff at Kinder Retirement and Rehab center as well as Dr. Peggy Allemand and Dr. Alex Courville. They are also grateful to Donna LaFaruge and Dinah Deville who assisted in caring for Helen.

