Helen Louise "Lou" Bellon Gaspard, 88, of Lake Charles, passed away at 2:13 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, in a local care facility.

Mrs. Gaspard was born on May 27, 1932, in Lake Charles, where she lived all of her life and was a graduate of St. Charles Academy. In her earlier years she was a telephone operator for AT&T. She later worked as a placement representative for the Calcasieu Council on Aging although her most prized accomplishment was being a housewife and mom to her six children. Mrs. Gaspard was a member of St. Margaret Catholic Church.

She had many talents she was excellent at including sewing, crocheting, embroidering, woodworking with her husband, making jewelry and cooking. Mrs. Gaspard was known for crocheting baby blankets for each and every grandchild and great-grandchild that was born.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Joey Gaspard (Pam) of Lafayette, La., Jackie McKnight (Dennis) of Oretta, La., Sheila Chapman (Joe) of Jennings, La., Paul Gaspard (Ethel) of Santa Fe, Texas, Deena Gotreaux (Jessie) of Iowa, La., and Shari Gaspard of Tomball, Texas; siblings, Stella Waits of Lake Charles, La., and Rose Morris of Bastrop, La.; and numerous beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Amery Joseph Gaspard Sr.; and siblings, Mamie Castette, Vinnie Baugher, Burt Bellon and Sonny Bellon.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home chapel. Deacon Anthony Pousson will officiate. Burial will follow in Prien Memorial Park. Visitation will begin on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the start of the service.

In compliance with current COVID 19 order, we respectfully request gatherings be limited and all attendants wear face masks.

