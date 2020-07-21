1/1
Helen Louise "Lou" (Bellon) Gaspard
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Louise "Lou" Bellon Gaspard, 88, of Lake Charles, passed away at 2:13 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, in a local care facility.
Mrs. Gaspard was born on May 27, 1932, in Lake Charles, where she lived all of her life and was a graduate of St. Charles Academy. In her earlier years she was a telephone operator for AT&T. She later worked as a placement representative for the Calcasieu Council on Aging although her most prized accomplishment was being a housewife and mom to her six children. Mrs. Gaspard was a member of St. Margaret Catholic Church.
She had many talents she was excellent at including sewing, crocheting, embroidering, woodworking with her husband, making jewelry and cooking. Mrs. Gaspard was known for crocheting baby blankets for each and every grandchild and great-grandchild that was born.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Joey Gaspard (Pam) of Lafayette, La., Jackie McKnight (Dennis) of Oretta, La., Sheila Chapman (Joe) of Jennings, La., Paul Gaspard (Ethel) of Santa Fe, Texas, Deena Gotreaux (Jessie) of Iowa, La., and Shari Gaspard of Tomball, Texas; siblings, Stella Waits of Lake Charles, La., and Rose Morris of Bastrop, La.; and numerous beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Amery Joseph Gaspard Sr.; and siblings, Mamie Castette, Vinnie Baugher, Burt Bellon and Sonny Bellon.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home chapel. Deacon Anthony Pousson will officiate. Burial will follow in Prien Memorial Park. Visitation will begin on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the start of the service.
In compliance with current COVID 19 order, we respectfully request gatherings be limited and all attendants wear face masks.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Rosary
06:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 22, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Lucille Hornsby
Friend
July 20, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Julie and Michael Landreneau
Family
July 20, 2020
So sorry to hear about the loss of my Great Aunt Lou. I will be keeping all of her family especially Aunt Rosie and Aunt Stella in all of my prayers for the good ole Lord to hold all of them in both of his hands and bring comfort of her family members during this difficult time of their lives. Rest in Peace Aunt Lou
Theresa Landreneau
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved