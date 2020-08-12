1/1
Helen Louise Olier
Helen Louise Olier, 79, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in a local care center.
She was a native and longtime resident of Mississippi before moving to Vinton 45 years ago. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Vinton. She split her time between Vinton and Houston, Texas, where she was employed by BMC Software. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, William Olier and wife Susan, Victoria Coyle and husband Matthew, and James Olier and wife Tonya, all of Vinton, and Tommy Olier of Pascagoula, Miss.; her siblings, Jimmie Sue Hanning and Carol Ann Proper, both of Pascagoula, Miss., Billy Wilks of Moss Point, Miss., and J.R. Wilks of Williamsburg, Va.; nine grandchildren, Jamie Hebert, Jennifer Bell, April Coyle, Robert Coyle, Madelyne Terribile, Nicholas Olier, Trista Lehmberg, Diamond Olier and Amber Olier; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cleo Olier; her parents, Hezzie and Lola Wilks; and her siblings, Peggy Howard, Mann Wilks, and Ronnie Wilks.
Her funeral will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, in First Baptist Church of Vinton. The Rev. Bobby Daniel will officiate. Burial will be in Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly under the direction of Hixson Funeral Home of Vinton. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the church.

Published in American Press on Aug. 12, 2020.
