Helen was the 1st born child to Toefield and Ola Mae (Alexander) Gray. She was born in Elton, La on October 15, 1932. At the age of one year old, her mother passed away. She and her sister, Sarah, were lovingly raised and adopted by aunt and uncle Lillian and Clovis Soileau.

At the age of 16, she married Wilbert Guillory of Lake Charles, La. To this union, one son was born, Tommie Guillory. This marriage ended in divorce a couple of years later. July 27, 1950, she married Russell May of Lake Charles, La. Two daughters were born to this union, Mary and Veronica May. They lived in Lake Charles, La until Russell moved his family to Chicago, Il in 1952. He worked at General Mills Company until his retirement 31 years later. Helen worked at Spiegel and Zayre in Chicago, Il for six years each as well as 13 years at Perpak Company in Cassopolis, Mi. Because of Russell's love for horses, after his retirement, they purchased a small horse ranch in Vandalia, Mi, giving up the city life of Chicago! Then in 1996, they decided to move home to Lake Charles, La, where they have resided here ever since.

Survivors left who cherish her include her husband of 69 years, Russell; daughter, Mary May of Lake Charles; sisters, Barbara Gray, Elizabeth Gray, and Rose Gray, all of Lake Charles; brother, Samuel Gray of Lake Charles; grandson, Theopolis (Kimbley) Lindsey; and great-grandsons, Darien and Asher Lindsey, all of Lansing, Il. Also more who are left to cherish her are a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends. She mothered so many without hesitation.

Preceding Helen in death include her parents, Toefield and Ola Mae (Alexander) Gray; adoptive parents, Clovis and Lillian (Alexander) Soileau; paternal grandparents, Albert and Florence (Joubert) Gray; as well as her maternal grandparents, The Alexanders' (first names unavailable). Still others include her son, Tommie Guillory; daughter, Veronica May-Pregenzer; sisters, Martha Gray-Stenson and Sarah Gray-Ballou; brothers, Wilton Gray, Toefield Gray, Jr., Willard Gray, Freddie Gray, and Clarence (Bo) Gray.

Her memorial service will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Johnson Funeral Home. Rev. Mike Thompson will lead the service. A gathering of family members and friends will be at the funeral home on Saturday from 2 p.m. until the start of the service. A repass will follow the service at Enterprise Blvd Church of Christ, 2801 Enterprise Blvd, Lake Charles.

