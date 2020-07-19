Helen Patricia "Pat" Marcantel, 87, died on July 17, 2020, while residing at Resthaven Nursing Facility. Pat was born in Oberlin, La on January 24, 1933. She was a 1951 graduate of Oberlin High School and 1972 graduate of McNeese State University. Upon completing her degree, she worked as a mental health and substance abuse counselor for the State of Louisiana until she retired. While working as a counselor, she designed and directed a national award-winning substance abuse camp for children called Camp New Direction. Pat was a talented writer of both poetry and essays. She authored the book Oberlin The First 100 Years. After interviewing dozens of people, she captured the history of her hometown. She won several awards for her poems, articles, and short stories. Pat was also an equally talented artist. Her paintings were accepted in many exhibits nationally and three internationally. She won numerous awards for her art. Pat was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Carey Marcantel and wife Diane of Oberlin, Philip Marcantel and wife Becky of Kinder, Laurie Marcantel of Colorado, Michael Marcantel and wife Carol of Friendswood, Texas, 11 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and two great, great grandchildren. Her family and friends brought her great joy.
She was preceded in death by her children, Mary Alice Guillory and Albert Patrick Marcantel, her parents, Malcolm Carroll, Alice Carroll, her stepmother, Myrtle Carroll, and siblings, Adine Owen, Malcolm "Bubs" Carroll, and Ashton Carroll.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Monday July 20, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Steve James will officiate. Interment services will follow at Consolata Cemetery. Visitation Monday will be from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. in the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tn 38105.
The family would like to thank Resthaven Nursing Home and Heart of Hospice, who were so kind to her.
In compliance with current COVID 19 mandates, we respectfully request that gatherings be limited and all attendees wear face masks.