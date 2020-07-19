1/1
Helen Patricia Marcantel
1933 - 2020
Helen Patricia "Pat" Marcantel, 87, died on July 17, 2020, while residing at Resthaven Nursing Facility. Pat was born in Oberlin, La on January 24, 1933. She was a 1951 graduate of Oberlin High School and 1972 graduate of McNeese State University. Upon completing her degree, she worked as a mental health and substance abuse counselor for the State of Louisiana until she retired. While working as a counselor, she designed and directed a national award-winning substance abuse camp for children called Camp New Direction. Pat was a talented writer of both poetry and essays. She authored the book Oberlin The First 100 Years. After interviewing dozens of people, she captured the history of her hometown. She won several awards for her poems, articles, and short stories. Pat was also an equally talented artist. Her paintings were accepted in many exhibits nationally and three internationally. She won numerous awards for her art. Pat was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Carey Marcantel and wife Diane of Oberlin, Philip Marcantel and wife Becky of Kinder, Laurie Marcantel of Colorado, Michael Marcantel and wife Carol of Friendswood, Texas, 11 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and two great, great grandchildren. Her family and friends brought her great joy.
She was preceded in death by her children, Mary Alice Guillory and Albert Patrick Marcantel, her parents, Malcolm Carroll, Alice Carroll, her stepmother, Myrtle Carroll, and siblings, Adine Owen, Malcolm "Bubs" Carroll, and Ashton Carroll.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Monday July 20, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Steve James will officiate. Interment services will follow at Consolata Cemetery. Visitation Monday will be from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. in the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tn 38105.
The family would like to thank Resthaven Nursing Home and Heart of Hospice, who were so kind to her.
In compliance with current COVID 19 mandates, we respectfully request that gatherings be limited and all attendees wear face masks.

Published in American Press from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 19, 2020
To Carey, Philip, Laurie, Mike and family.
Your Mom was very special, another Oberlin legend. I remember her always positive and nice to me. She was one of the first to friend me on Facebook.
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
My deepest sympathy.
Norman Holman
Friend
July 18, 2020
Pat was a wonderful free spirit and loved by my entire family. Auntie to us all, she will be missed greatly, and remembered with affection.
Jimmy Owen
Family
July 18, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Ms. Pat was a wonderful person and a beautiful lady. I will love and miss her always ❤.
Kathy Dunn
Friend
July 17, 2020
I worked with Pat at Briscoe Substance Abuse Center. I loved her wit and dry sense of humor. She was a lovely lady! Condolences to the family.
Norry Bonesio (Doise)
Coworker
July 17, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Pat's family. I enjoyed visiting with her always. She always lifted my heart with her stories and her humor. God blessed her with beautiful talents, enjoyed by so many. Rest, my friend. in your Savior's presence.
Carol Minton Dupuie
Friend
