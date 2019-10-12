|
Helen Theresa Pike, age 87, of Iowa, La., passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Helen was born Jan. 31, 1932, to Clement Matte and Estella LeDoux Matte. Helen grew up in Sweetlake, La., as a bona-fide Cajun (and was very proud of it) Working in the fields with her dad at a very young age. She was a graduate from Grand Lake School with a graduating class of 11. She married in 1952 to Ralph Pike and was a devoted wife for 67 years. Gardening was one of Helens favorite hobbies, as well as reading and painting. After she became a Jehovah's Witness in 1973 she devoted much of her time speaking to others about the bible.She was very much loved and will be missed by many.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clement Matte and Estelle LeDoux-Matte; her brother, CJ Matte; two sons-in-law, Chad Horton and Eddie Tack; and her husband, Ralph Raymond Pike.
She and Ralph have five loving children, Barbara Horton-Pike, Michael Pike and his wife Tana, Jeffrey Pike and his wife Gail, Mary Pike-Tack and Paul Pike and his wife Sarah; six grandchildren, Brandon Clint Martin, Sara Pike, Kimberly Crain, Allison Pike, Michael Cody Pike, Sabrina Stoute; and eight great-grandchildren, Logan Taylor, Jacian Pichon, Xavier Ware, Julissa Pike, Isabel Pike, Nathaniel Cortez, Abel Stoute and Scarlett Stoute. She also has four surviving sisters, Rena Mae Fruge, Jean Soileau, Betty Collins and Diane Wetherall.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of service at Hixson Funeral Home Chapel in Lake Charles. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Jerry Broussard of Jehovah's Witness will officiate.
Published in American Press on Oct. 12, 2019