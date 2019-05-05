Home

Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Rosary
Monday, May 6, 2019
6:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Helena Violet Marceaux Obituary
Helena Violet Marceaux, 97, of Lake Charles, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at her residence. She was born to her late parents, Charles and Ethel Starsmeare Oct. 21, 1921, in Ipswich, England. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, reading, boat riding, traveling and taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She volunteered as a Pink Lady at St. Patrick's Hospital for many years. She was proud of her military service in the British Army (WRAC). Helena loved spending time with her dogs, Kneesaa, Moll, and Ky.
She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Dallas Marceaux Sr.; one son, David Marceaux of Lake Charles; one daughter, Janice Weeks of Denver, Colo.; nine grandchildren, Michelle Howell, Mike Weeks, Joshua Marceaux, Jerimy Marceaux, Haley Marceaux, Christina Guidry, Kayla Arcement, Cody Marceaux and Kevin Marceaux; 14 great-grandchildren, Cooper, Colton, Dayton, Samantha, Joshua Jr., Thylor, Christopher, Dylan, Alex, Emily, Brenden, Taylor, Makenzie and Rylee; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Helena is preceded in death by her son, Dallas Marceaux Jr.; granddaughter, Crysti Sachs; along with three sisters and one brother.
Services will be at at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles, with Father Marcus Johnson officiating. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Home, with a Rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday.
Published in American Press on May 5, 2019
