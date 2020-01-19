Home

Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
Henrietta Estelle Ewing


1943 - 2020
Henrietta Estelle Ewing Obituary
Henrietta Estelle Ewing, 76, of Sulphur, La., passed away on Jan. 16, 2020, in a local care facility. Henrietta was born on Jan. 27, 1943, in Lake Charles to Henry and Lennie Sallier. She enjoyed being around her church family and friends during her 52 years of membership to First Baptist Church of Sulphur. She was very fond of her friends and family and all who knew her. Henrietta loved helping her husband and serving the Lord.
She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Mr. Eddie Ewing of Sulphur, La.; two sisters, Ruth Stacey and Marguerite Warren; two brothers, Buddy and Charles Sallier; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Henrietta was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, with the Rev. Tom Bruce officiating at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until time of service at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Burial will be at Bigwoods Cemetery in Edgerly, La., under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Jan. 19, 2020
