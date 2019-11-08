|
Henrietta Guillory, 66, departed this life on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital in Lake Charles, La. She was born on Aug. 5, 1953, to Joseph Victorian and the late Evana Bushnell Victorian in Lake Charles, La. She graduated from LaGrange High School and attended McNeese State University and Real Estate School. She attended St. Henry Catholic Church and was a member of the Ladies Auxillary and taught Religious Education. She loved cooking and drawing. She was a hairstylist at J.C. Penney for a number of years.
She leaves to cherish her memories to her loving husband of 43 years, Michael Guillory; her father, Joseph Victorian; three sons, Michael Joseph Guillory of Lake Charles, La., Matthew Cory Guillory of Lafayette, La., and Malcolm Jerome (Adrienne) Guillory of Lafayette, La.; her siblings, Ruby (John) Coleman of Augusta, Ga., Mitchell (Pauline) Victorian of Lake Charles, La., Madeline Victorian of Lake Charles, La., Patrick (Penny) Victorian of Corona, Calif., Inez Victorian of Metairie, La.; and a host of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Evana Victorian; and one sister, Sandra Victorian.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at 9 a.m. at King's Funeral Home with a Cursillo Rosary at 10 a.m. and funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church, Father Matthew Cormier, officiating. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Nov. 8, 2019