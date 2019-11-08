Home

KINGS FUNERAL HOME
1611 HWY 14
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-7729
Henrietta Guillory
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
KINGS FUNERAL HOME
1611 HWY 14
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Rosary
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
KINGS FUNERAL HOME
1611 HWY 14
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Henry Catholic Church
Henrietta Guillory


1953 - 2019
Henrietta Guillory Obituary
Henrietta Guillory, 66, departed this life on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital in Lake Charles, La. She was born on Aug. 5, 1953, to Joseph Victorian and the late Evana Bushnell Victorian in Lake Charles, La. She graduated from LaGrange High School and attended McNeese State University and Real Estate School. She attended St. Henry Catholic Church and was a member of the Ladies Auxillary and taught Religious Education. She loved cooking and drawing. She was a hairstylist at J.C. Penney for a number of years.
She leaves to cherish her memories to her loving husband of 43 years, Michael Guillory; her father, Joseph Victorian; three sons, Michael Joseph Guillory of Lake Charles, La., Matthew Cory Guillory of Lafayette, La., and Malcolm Jerome (Adrienne) Guillory of Lafayette, La.; her siblings, Ruby (John) Coleman of Augusta, Ga., Mitchell (Pauline) Victorian of Lake Charles, La., Madeline Victorian of Lake Charles, La., Patrick (Penny) Victorian of Corona, Calif., Inez Victorian of Metairie, La.; and a host of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Evana Victorian; and one sister, Sandra Victorian.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at 9 a.m. at King's Funeral Home with a Cursillo Rosary at 10 a.m. and funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church, Father Matthew Cormier, officiating. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Nov. 8, 2019
