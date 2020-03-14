|
Henry Benjamin "Ben" Simmons, age 90, was born Oct. 28, 1929, and passed away at his residence in DeQuincy, La., March 9, 2020, with his family by his side.
He is survived by his son, Benjamin Lee Simmons, wife Bobbye, daughter Elizabeth McLeod, all of DeQuincy; six grandchildren, Angie Pearce and husband Craig, William Paul Williams and wife Belinda, Travis Simmons and wife Lesley, Shonda Simmons, Penny Mitchell and husband Brian, Benny Dyer and wife Shawn; 14 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Lee R. Simmons of Tennessee; and half-brother, Odis Hoosier and wife Diane of Vidor, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ida Mae Simmons; parents, Henry Dalvin Simmons and Lena Hollie Simmons; sister, Elsie Villamez; brothers, T. L. Simmons, Dalvin Simmons, Lloyd Simmons, H. B. Simmons; and one half sister, Norma Jean Grimes.
The family will receive friends 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Riley Smith & Sons Funeral Home, 1810 West Fourth Street, DeQuincy, La. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14. The Rev. Eric Aultman and the Rev. Richard Gill will officiate. Interment will follow at Perkins Cemetery, DeQuincy, La.
Published in American Press on Mar. 14, 2020