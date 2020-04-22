|
|
LTC Henry Dudley Doiron, 92, of Lake Charles, La., died at 10:05 p.m. on Monday, April 20, 2020.
Born Sept. 10, 1927, he was a lifelong resident of Lake Charles, except for the twenty-one years he was in the U.S. Army until retirement. Mr. Doiron was a 1944 graduate of Lake Charles High School, 1946 graduate of McNeese State University and a 1948 graduate of Louisiana State University. A distinguished military graduate, he entered the regular Army as an Infantry Officer serving twice in Japan, Korea, and Germany and once in France and several locations in the U.S. as Commander or Staff Officer in the 7th, 8th, 10th, 24th, 25th, and 37th Infantry Divisions and 23rd FASCOM. He was Commandant of Cadets – Hofstra University, NY ROTC Program. He also served as Commander Armed Forces Examining and Induction Station at New Orleans, set up and ran an AYA (American Youth Association) Summer Camp for military children in France, on the Atlantic Shores, just north of Royan, France. He also coordinated the movement of the 24th Infantry Division and their private autos from Augsburg and Munich, Germany to Fort Riley, Kan., thru McQuire Air Force Base, N.J. Listed as Lake Charles' first wounded in the Korean War, he has the Purple Heart and nine other medals and ribbons. He was a member of the Military Order of the Purple Hearts, the MOPH, he has honored well over 1,230 veteran's military service at their funerals, Life Associated member of Post #1 American Legion, MSU Golden Scholars, SWLA Genealogy Society, SWLA Historical Association and other organizations. After military retirement as a volunteer, he was the Membership Relations Director for the local Chamber of Commerce (69-71), raised cattle in Topsy, La., and starting in 1997 did RSVP Volunteer work for the Sheriff, Lake Charles City Police, MSU "Archives" for twelve years, SWLA Convention and Visitors Bureau for eleven years and the MSU Alumni Association.
Mr. Doiron is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Blanche and Albert Doiron Sr.; brother, Albert J. Doiron Jr.; and sister, Lorraine Shaw.
His private service was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.
The family would like to express a special word of thanks to Harbor Hospice for the excellent care and compassion given.
Published in American Press on Apr. 22, 2020