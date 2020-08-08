Cappy was born at home in DeQuincy, La., on Dec. 30, 1942, to Henry (Cap) Brantley Sr. and Jewell Davis Brantley. They are all together again. Left to remember them, are his "little" brother, John (Blob) Brantley and wife Jane, and sister, Lana Kilpatrick

Cappy graduated from DeQuincy High School in 1960 and attended McNeese State University. He always enjoyed learning. He studied and researched the word of God all the time. He should have been a teacher; however, he made a career as Supervisor at Centurytel.

He proudly served his country, and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army.

As a young man, he had an adventurous spirit. He loved scuba diving, rafting, camping and fishing. In his retirement, he spent time at his camp on Toledo Bend.

He met his helpmate, Fay at church. They were married 56 years this March. The first nine years, they lived in Beaumont, Texas, before moving to Longville.

They were blessed with children, a daughter, Mitzi, who married Kiley Haley, a son, Mark and wife Jenee?, all of Longville.

He was a good husband and dad. Always provided and always willing to lend a helping hand anytime we needed him.

Then his world was transformed when he became the world's proudest pawpaw.

They were the highlight and center of his world. It didn't matter what they were named, he renamed them.

Kalene is #1. "The Dude"

Laurin is #2. "Tater"

John is #3 "Brother"

Morgyn is #4 "Pink"

They all had their own unique relationships with him. He would tell anyone who would listen, all of their accomplishments.

He also had two grandsons-in-law that fit right in. Judah and Ashton.

Ever since Kalene married 3 years ago, he has been asking for a great grandbaby. He was anxiously anticipating its arrival in February 2021.

He enjoyed a simple life in the country. Big Sunday dinners with his family around the incredibly heavy table he built.

Building things with wood. Burning wood in the fireplace.

Highlight of his day was 6 am coffee time with Donnie and Mike.

He loved his tractor,

His cat,

And telling his stories… "his way".

Henry E. "Cappy" Brantley, 77, of Longville, LA, passed from this life on Thursday, August 6, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

A visitation will be Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Due to the circumstances of our past two weeks, masks will be required. Social distancing guidelines are needed. We would love to hug you all and shake everyone's hand, but that is just not an option right now. Our main concern is the health and safety of everyone, especially our Mom. If due to the current conditions our community is in, you do not feel comfortable attending, We understand! Thank you for all the prayers you've prayed on our behalf. Please continue. Help us pray that this cruel, evil virus is eradicated off the face of the earth. A private funeral will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020, followed by private interment at Magnolia Cemetery in Ragley, LA.

