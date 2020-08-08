1/1
Henry E. "Cappy" Brantley
1942 - 2020
Cappy was born at home in DeQuincy, La., on Dec. 30, 1942, to Henry (Cap) Brantley Sr. and Jewell Davis Brantley. They are all together again. Left to remember them, are his "little" brother, John (Blob) Brantley and wife Jane, and sister, Lana Kilpatrick
Cappy graduated from DeQuincy High School in 1960 and attended McNeese State University. He always enjoyed learning. He studied and researched the word of God all the time. He should have been a teacher; however, he made a career as Supervisor at Centurytel.
He proudly served his country, and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army.
As a young man, he had an adventurous spirit. He loved scuba diving, rafting, camping and fishing. In his retirement, he spent time at his camp on Toledo Bend.
He met his helpmate, Fay at church. They were married 56 years this March. The first nine years, they lived in Beaumont, Texas, before moving to Longville.
They were blessed with children, a daughter, Mitzi, who married Kiley Haley, a son, Mark and wife Jenee?, all of Longville.
He was a good husband and dad. Always provided and always willing to lend a helping hand anytime we needed him.
Then his world was transformed when he became the world's proudest pawpaw.
They were the highlight and center of his world. It didn't matter what they were named, he renamed them.
Kalene is #1. "The Dude"
Laurin is #2. "Tater"
John is #3 "Brother"
Morgyn is #4 "Pink"
They all had their own unique relationships with him. He would tell anyone who would listen, all of their accomplishments.
He also had two grandsons-in-law that fit right in. Judah and Ashton.
Ever since Kalene married 3 years ago, he has been asking for a great grandbaby. He was anxiously anticipating its arrival in February 2021.
He enjoyed a simple life in the country. Big Sunday dinners with his family around the incredibly heavy table he built.
Building things with wood. Burning wood in the fireplace.
Highlight of his day was 6 am coffee time with Donnie and Mike.
He loved his tractor,
His cat,
And telling his stories… "his way".
Henry E. "Cappy" Brantley, 77, of Longville, LA, passed from this life on Thursday, August 6, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
A visitation will be Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Due to the circumstances of our past two weeks, masks will be required. Social distancing guidelines are needed. We would love to hug you all and shake everyone's hand, but that is just not an option right now. Our main concern is the health and safety of everyone, especially our Mom. If due to the current conditions our community is in, you do not feel comfortable attending, We understand! Thank you for all the prayers you've prayed on our behalf. Please continue. Help us pray that this cruel, evil virus is eradicated off the face of the earth. A private funeral will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020, followed by private interment at Magnolia Cemetery in Ragley, LA.

Published in American Press on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Labby Memorial Funeral Home
AUG
9
Interment
Magnolia Cemetery
August 7, 2020
We are so sorry for the loss of your precious Cappy. We will continue to pray for y’all. Love Jimmy and Theresa Franks
Theresa& Jimmy Franks
August 7, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear about Cappy. Your sweet family will be in my prayers.
Cindi Franks
Friend
August 7, 2020
Melvin and I were so sorry to hear this. Y’all are in our prayers. He was Mel’s Sunday school friend as kids. I got to know him at DQMH when he would call for Fay and tell me he was “Jake” to try to fool me. He was always fun.
Melvin and Almanelle White
August 7, 2020
Very sorry to hear of Mr. Brantley’s passing. Many prayers for the family for strength and peace and well being during this time.
Katie Core
Friend
August 7, 2020
Cappy was always one of my favorite people ever since I was a little girl. I even remember his mom. Her and my mom were great friends. He will be missed but Gods got him now. He was sweet friend.
Julie Jensen
Friend
August 7, 2020
You were all a part of our memories growing and I know dad Cap are talking now and he probably called out Hey Bullet and I can here him say Bandicoot when we were all growing up. Each of you will be in my prayers especially in the days ahead. May God give you peace and comfort. Love you all.
TONIE Taylor Trahan
Family
August 7, 2020
So sorry for your loss. “Cappy was one of a kind.” So glad I was able to get that hug at the wedding.
Quinon and Donnis Ezernack
Family
August 7, 2020
So very sorry for your families loss. We will be in prayer for God to give you comfort and peace.
Bob & Karen Burgess
Acquaintance
August 7, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jennefer Oliver
Friend
August 7, 2020
My prayers are with you all!
Paula Dyson
Friend
August 7, 2020
Praying for all of you our friends
We love you
Peggy & Tet Copeland
Friend
