Henry Huey Ogea, 84, a lifelong resident of Lake Charles, passed from this life on Feb. 11, 2020, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family.
"Huey" as he was known by all, will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and devoted friend. His family will always remember his determination, selfless nature and gentle demeanor. He loved to "tinker," fish, spend time outdoors and spend time with his family. Mr. Ogea retired from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury after many years of dedicated service.
Mr. Ogea was preceded in death by his parents, Sanders and Grace Benoit Ogea; siblings, Doris, Velma, Gladys, Elaine, Joyce, Butch, Wallace, and Ray.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 51 years, Mary Fontenot Ogea; three children, Jodie Fontenot and husband Brent, Patrick Ogea and wife Jennifer, and Jason Ogea and wife Amy; grandchildren, Bryant, Justin, Allyson, Sean, Jack and Lucy; brother, Alvin Ogea; and numerous nieces and nephews and countless friends.
The family will receive visitors on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. A rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, from 9 a.m. until time of service. Funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. Monsignor Jace Eskind is to officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice, the Radiation/Hemotology Oncology Department at Ochsner's Christus St. Pats Hospital, and his staff for their kindness and compassion during Mr. Ogea's illness.
Published in American Press on Feb. 13, 2020