Henry James Spillman, 75, of Lake Charles, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at a local hospital.
Mr. Spillman was born on March 10, 1944, in Jonesboro, La. He was a graduate of Lake Charles Boston High School and later served his country in the U.S. Army Special Forces as a Green Beret. He served during Vietnam.
Mr. Spillman is survived by his loving wife, Olga Spillman of Lake Charles; two sisters, Elsie Thomas and Dianne; three children, Henry Spillman Jr., Christopher Spillman and Janice Renee; and several grandchildren and extended family.
Henry was a kind and gentle person who was loved by all who knew him. He will be dearly missed.
The family has entrusted Mr. Spillman to the care of Simple Traditions by Johnson Funeral Home. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in American Press on June 12, 2019