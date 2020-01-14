|
Henry Victor Kroger was born Jan. 17, 1953, in DeQuincy, La., and passed away Jan. 11, 2020, at his residence in DeQuincy. He graduated from DeQuincy High School in 1971 and went to SOWELA Technical College to become a Master Electrician. He has been employed for the past 40 years starting his career first at PPG/Axial and then working at Westlake Chemical. Henry was a dedicated worker and truly loved his co-workers as much as they loved him. He was a member of Assembly of God and recently started attending First Baptist Church of DeQuincy. As a child his parents raised him in United Methodist Church. Henry knew the precious love of the Lord.
He is survived by his only child, his daughter, April Kroger Santostasi; his grandsons that he loved more than life itself, Luca Santostasi, Adrian Santostasi and Joshua Bailey; brothers, Edward Kroger and wife Karen, Pete Kroger and wife Irene and Milan Kroger and wife Charlotte; sister, Josephine Baker and husband Allen.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Peggy O'Connor Kroger; parents, Peter and Mary Lupe Kroger; and brother, Bill Kroger.
The family will receive friends from 5 – 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, and from noon until 2 p.m Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, with the funeral service to begin at 2 p.m. The visitation and funeral will be held at Riley Smith & Sons Funeral Home, 1810 West Fourth St., DeQuincy, La. Interment will follow at Masonic Cemetery, DeQuincy, La.
Published in American Press on Jan. 14, 2020