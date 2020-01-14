Home

POWERED BY

Services
Christensen Funeral Home and Cemetery - DeQuincy
1810 West 4th Street
DeQuincy, LA 70633
(337) 786-2999
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Kroger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Victor Kroger


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry Victor Kroger Obituary
Henry Victor Kroger was born Jan. 17, 1953, in DeQuincy, La., and passed away Jan. 11, 2020, at his residence in DeQuincy. He graduated from DeQuincy High School in 1971 and went to SOWELA Technical College to become a Master Electrician. He has been employed for the past 40 years starting his career first at PPG/Axial and then working at Westlake Chemical. Henry was a dedicated worker and truly loved his co-workers as much as they loved him. He was a member of Assembly of God and recently started attending First Baptist Church of DeQuincy. As a child his parents raised him in United Methodist Church. Henry knew the precious love of the Lord.
He is survived by his only child, his daughter, April Kroger Santostasi; his grandsons that he loved more than life itself, Luca Santostasi, Adrian Santostasi and Joshua Bailey; brothers, Edward Kroger and wife Karen, Pete Kroger and wife Irene and Milan Kroger and wife Charlotte; sister, Josephine Baker and husband Allen.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Peggy O'Connor Kroger; parents, Peter and Mary Lupe Kroger; and brother, Bill Kroger.
The family will receive friends from 5 – 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, and from noon until 2 p.m Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, with the funeral service to begin at 2 p.m. The visitation and funeral will be held at Riley Smith & Sons Funeral Home, 1810 West Fourth St., DeQuincy, La. Interment will follow at Masonic Cemetery, DeQuincy, La.
Published in American Press on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -