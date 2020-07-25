Herbert Hewitt Conner, 92, of Lake Charles, died at 12:36 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Christus Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital.

Mr. Conner was born on Jan. 30, 1928, in Lake Arthur, La., to Amadia and Amada Conner. He grew up in a large sharecrop farming family in Sweetlake, La., where he learned the values of hard work, self-sacrifice, and service to others. Like the rest of his brothers, he had to quit school in the eighth grade to work with his father and siblings. He was a straight-A student who loved school and learning, and truly missed the opportunity to continue his studies. He and his wife obtained their GEDs together after starting a family. When not working on the farm during hunting season, he worked as a hunting guide at the Coastal Hunting Club. After his family left Sweetlake and moved to Jennings, La., he went to work as a union carpenter and was assigned work on the Interstate 10 bridge in Lake Charles. He enlisted into the Army in May 1946, and served until September 1951. The day before leaving for the Army, he jumped from a height of 75 feet off the I-10 bridge to save the life of a fellow worker who had fallen. A collection was taken up by the rest of his fellow workers, and he left for the Army as a hometown hero with money in his pocket. Upon being honorably discharged, he went to work as a welder/pipefitter at Cities Service Refinery until retirement. In 1955, he married his beloved wife of 59 years, Bradley, of Rayne, La., and they lived in Pine Island, La., for two years before moving to Lake Charles, where they raised four sons. He was a member of St. Margaret's Catholic Church for nearly 60 years, and attended faithfully until becoming a resident of Resthaven Nursing Home. His time at Resthaven was a great joy to him and his family because there were so many people for him to visit. He was like a kid in a candy store. To him, the nurses were all sweet and beautiful, the cooks were wonderful, the staff was patient and kind, the therapists were demanding, but he loved them anyhow, and he had something to say to anyone and everyone that passed by. If you were in a hurry, he wasn't the person you wanted to pass by. The Conner family all came to love those who served him so well. They became family to him and to his entire family. Hewitt enjoyed hunting, fishing, breeding pigeons and rabbits to show at parish fairs, and raising parakeets, worms and anything that could be eaten, sold or could earn its keep (hunting dogs). Besides raising his sons and attending all their sporting events, he and his wife spent a great deal of time over the years camping, French dancing, and attending lunches with their countless friends and family. He was the favorite uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. His daily selfless acts reflected his character and his love for God and neighbor. However, to his boys, his true example of fatherhood and the manhood he displayed was exemplified by his unfailing nightly commitment to kneeling by his bed and praying the rosary and the love and respect that he had for everyone that he met. Even on his worst days, he always had a sweet smile and a twinkle in his eyes for those he encountered, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He never met a stranger without a handshake or a hug and never forgot a name. Like many, if not most, from his generation, his stories were legendary, and his life and example was his testimony to what has become known as the greatest generation. He was a great man and will be deeply missed.

Hewitt is survived by three sons, Grady and wife Kathy of Lake Charles, La., Troy and wife Sheila of Sulphur, La., and Derek and wife Kim of Iowa, La.; one daughter-in-law, Mary Beth Conner of Lake Charles, La.; two sisters, Esther Mae Guillory and Shirley Mouton; eight grandchildren, Lauren Ellis and husband Ashton of Irving, Texas, Michael Conner and wife Marisa of Irving, Texas, Mariet Bernard and husband Ross of Erath, La., Clint Conner of Lake Charles, La., Cory Conner and wife Rachael of Sulphur, La., Whitney Van Norman and husband Kade of Lake Charles, La., Owen and Philip Conner of Iowa, La.; 14 great-grandchildren, Charles, Teresa, James, John, Catherine, Evangeline, Thomas and Clementine Ellis, Vienna Conner, Leo, Max, and Noah Bernard, Abigail Conner, and Rosalie Van Norman; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Mary Bradley Avant Conner; one son, David Conner; five brothers, Landry, Cliff, Elias, Ernest, Lynn; and four sisters, Zelda Bourgeois, Viola Broussard, Jessee Hymel and Viviana Mae Marcantel.

A gathering of family and friends for visitation will be on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Johnson's Funeral Home from 5 until 8 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at St. Margaret Catholic Church. The Rev. Rommel Tolentino will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetary under the direction of Johnson's Funeral Home.

In compliance with current COVID 19 order, we respectfully request gatherings be limited and all attendants wear face masks.

