Herbie James Stutes, 79, of Kountze, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Beaumont. He was born on Dec. 13, 1939, to Edith Constantine Stutes and Hector Stutes, in Crowley, La. Herbie was a professional musician since he was 16 years old. He was a beloved and dedicated musician in the community and enjoyed filling the dance floor with dancers, and "he loved his Saturday nights." Herbie was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame. Herbie was also an avid animal lover who loved horses and dogs.
Survivors include his wife, Geraldine Stutes; son, Tryan Stutes of Denton; grandsons, Alec Stutes, Corey Stutes and Cameron Stutes; three brothers, Derryl (wife Julie) of Port Neches, Texas, Terry (wife Diane) of Lake Charles, and Carl (wife Theresa) of Lake Charles; one sister, Kathy Stutes Wilson of Vidor, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
We sincerely thank both Jared Wilson and Derryl for the loving and compassionate care they gave Herbie in the past several months.
He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Mary Elizabeth Stutes; brother, Hector Jr. (Dubby) Stutes; and nephew, Brandon Wilson.
A gathering of Mr. Stutes family and friends will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Broussard's, 490 Cemetery Road, Silsbee. His funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Broussard's. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. Friday afternoon at Consolata Cemetery, 2300 Country Club Rd., Lake Charles, La.
