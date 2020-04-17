|
Herman Joseph Clavier, 88, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in his residence.
He was a native of Crowley and had been a resident of Sulphur for over 60 years. Herman was a member of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church and was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post #179 and VFW Post #8107, which he served as past Post Commander, and part of the Military Order of the "Cooties" at 8107. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and also served as a Merchant Marine. He retired from Standard Coffee after 43 years as a door-to-door salesman. He enjoyed playing cards, especially BooRay and Poker. Herman was an active visitor of McDonald's in Sulphur, eating breakfast there every morning since 1976, and also loved dining at Casa Ole' in Sulphur.
Survivors include his children, Brenda Wright, Lisa Elder, Marilyn Clavier, all of Sulphur, Cathy Domingue of Carlyss, and Daniel V. Hebert of Cassell, Calif.; his brother, Tony Clavier, and wife Della of Sulphur; 16 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lydia Madora Vincent Clavier; his parents, Pierre and Marie Clavier; his son, Marcus Dale Clavier; his sons-in-law, Vernon Wright, Bill Elder, and Bobby Domingue; and his brother, Freddie Clavier.
A private graveside service will held by his family on Saturday, April 18, in Magnolia Cemetery in Westlake. The family would like to give special thanks to Brighton Bridge Hospice, especially Sandy Hebert, Melinda Kellar, and Joyce Fischer for their excellent personal care of Mr. Clavier and also to the many friends and extended family for their visits, phone calls, and prayers.
Published in American Press on Apr. 17, 2020