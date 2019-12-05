|
Herman Lee Brown, 81, passed away peacefully at home Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.
Herman was born April 3, 1938, in Forest Hill, Wood County, Texas, to Harvey Lee and Lottie Sutton Brown. He was a graduate of Quitman High School in Quitman, Texas, and also a graduate of Paris Junior College and McNeese State University, playing football for all three schools.
Herman was in the Brick Business for over 50 years, first at Scotty's Brick Co, H & H Brick Co and then his own company, Herman Brown Brick Co. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church since the early 70s, served as a Trustee and was on several committees. He also taught Sunday School in the Pre-K department. He was a member of the NRA and Ducks Unlimited and several Brick and Masonry organizations.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Bessie Frances Dear Hall "Niffie" Brown; daughter, Susan Elizabeth Brown Boudreaux of Missouri City, Texas, and her children, Francis Elizabeth Boudreaux and John Lance Boudreaux; daughter, Katherine Dear Brown Kemp and her husband Tony Scott Kemp of Lafayette, La.; grandson, Thomas Scott Kemp and his wife Gracie Campbell Kemp of Baton Rouge, La.; great-grandson, Benjamin Ransom Kemp and grandson, Timothy Scott Kemp; sister, Martha Ludeen Brown Poe of Gonzales, Texas, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Beau Brown.
A memorial service will be held Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will begin at noon until time of service. The Rev. Steve James will officiate.
Memorials may be made to Hobo Hotel for Cats, P.O. Box 810, Lake Charles, La 70602
Published in American Press on Dec. 5, 2019