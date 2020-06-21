Herman Wallace Perkins, 75 of Moss Bluff, La., was carried from this life to a place he loved to sing about, "Home." Herman was born to Asa Quinten and Lena Mae Herrin Perkins on Nov. 7, 1944.
He married the love of his life, Fadelia A. Beassie of Oakdale. In 55 years of marriage they have shared many of this life's adventures and laughs, always side by side. They have four children, Darin, Lecia, Carlen, and Fara.
There has never been a gentler soul than Herman, he was a friend to everyone he met. Herman was a hard worker, believed his job was to take care of his family in every aspect of life. He was the best daddy, Papa, and friend anyone could have. Nothing made him prouder than to show off his kids and grandkids. He taught us all the true meaning of respect chivalry, loyalty, faith in God, and when you believe in something to just stand never wavier.
He was survived by his wife, Fadelia A. Beassie. One son, Darin Scott, married to Bridget, of Oakdale, La. Three daughters, Lecia Marie, married to Mark McCullough of Moss Bluff, La.; Carlen Adair, married to David Smith of Okemah, Okla.; Fara Lynn, married to Matthew Bonsall of Ferriday, La. 11 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren. Two sisters, Juanita Perkins of Oakdale, La.; Judith Perkins Brown of Oakdale, La. One brother, Randy Perkins of Port Arthur, Texas.
He will be greatly missed by a host of extended family and friends.
Funeral Service will be held at First Pentecostal Church, Oakdale, La. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m., service following 11:30 a.m. Burial following in Cryer Cemetery, Oakdale, La. Service will be officiated by the Rev. David Shatwell and the Rev. David Smith.
Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net.
He married the love of his life, Fadelia A. Beassie of Oakdale. In 55 years of marriage they have shared many of this life's adventures and laughs, always side by side. They have four children, Darin, Lecia, Carlen, and Fara.
There has never been a gentler soul than Herman, he was a friend to everyone he met. Herman was a hard worker, believed his job was to take care of his family in every aspect of life. He was the best daddy, Papa, and friend anyone could have. Nothing made him prouder than to show off his kids and grandkids. He taught us all the true meaning of respect chivalry, loyalty, faith in God, and when you believe in something to just stand never wavier.
He was survived by his wife, Fadelia A. Beassie. One son, Darin Scott, married to Bridget, of Oakdale, La. Three daughters, Lecia Marie, married to Mark McCullough of Moss Bluff, La.; Carlen Adair, married to David Smith of Okemah, Okla.; Fara Lynn, married to Matthew Bonsall of Ferriday, La. 11 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren. Two sisters, Juanita Perkins of Oakdale, La.; Judith Perkins Brown of Oakdale, La. One brother, Randy Perkins of Port Arthur, Texas.
He will be greatly missed by a host of extended family and friends.
Funeral Service will be held at First Pentecostal Church, Oakdale, La. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m., service following 11:30 a.m. Burial following in Cryer Cemetery, Oakdale, La. Service will be officiated by the Rev. David Shatwell and the Rev. David Smith.
Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Jun. 21, 2020.