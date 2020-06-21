Herman Perkins
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Herman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herman Wallace Perkins, 75 of Moss Bluff, La., was carried from this life to a place he loved to sing about, "Home." Herman was born to Asa Quinten and Lena Mae Herrin Perkins on Nov. 7, 1944.
He married the love of his life, Fadelia A. Beassie of Oakdale. In 55 years of marriage they have shared many of this life's adventures and laughs, always side by side. They have four children, Darin, Lecia, Carlen, and Fara.
There has never been a gentler soul than Herman, he was a friend to everyone he met. Herman was a hard worker, believed his job was to take care of his family in every aspect of life. He was the best daddy, Papa, and friend anyone could have. Nothing made him prouder than to show off his kids and grandkids. He taught us all the true meaning of respect chivalry, loyalty, faith in God, and when you believe in something to just stand never wavier.
He was survived by his wife, Fadelia A. Beassie. One son, Darin Scott, married to Bridget, of Oakdale, La. Three daughters, Lecia Marie, married to Mark McCullough of Moss Bluff, La.; Carlen Adair, married to David Smith of Okemah, Okla.; Fara Lynn, married to Matthew Bonsall of Ferriday, La. 11 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren. Two sisters, Juanita Perkins of Oakdale, La.; Judith Perkins Brown of Oakdale, La. One brother, Randy Perkins of Port Arthur, Texas.
He will be greatly missed by a host of extended family and friends.
Funeral Service will be held at First Pentecostal Church, Oakdale, La. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m., service following 11:30 a.m. Burial following in Cryer Cemetery, Oakdale, La. Service will be officiated by the Rev. David Shatwell and the Rev. David Smith.
Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
First Pentecostal Church
Send Flowers
JUN
22
Funeral
11:30 AM
First Pentecostal Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 20, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Prayers for the whole family. He will be missed dearly.
Barbara Young (Dowies)
Classmate
June 20, 2020
Praying for you all.
Twinda Johnson
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved