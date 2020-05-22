Hernie Mae (Granger) LeJeune
1925 - 2020
Hernie Mae Granger – LeJeune
December 25, 1925 – May 20, 2020
Mrs. Hernie Mae LeJeune passed away May 20, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Basile, La. Mrs. Hernie Mae was a loving and dutiful wife, mother, and grandmother. She was married to the love of her life, her late husband Ollie John LeJeune Jr., for over 76 years.
Mrs. Hernie Mae is survived by one sister, Audry Murphy; and three sons, Thomas Larry LeJeune and wife Ruby Lafferty LeJeune of Laccasine, Glen James LeJeune and wife Linda Ann Jeans LeJeune of Iowa, and Marc LeJeune of Basile; nine grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 12 great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Indra Christine LeJeune and her late husband Ollie John LeJeune Jr.; and one brother, Lionel Larry LeJeune of Basile.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, May 23rd, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Reed Funeral Home of Kinder. Pastor Shane LeJeune will officiate. Burial will follow in Langley Cemetery in Basile, La. Visitation will be Friday, May 22, 2020 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Condolences may be left for the family at Reedfuneralhomeofkinder.com

Published in American Press on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home
MAY
23
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home
315 N. 14th St.
Kinder, LA 70648
(337) 738-3336
