Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
(337) 582-2291
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
Burial
Following Services
New Ritchie Cemetery.
Herold "Harry" Hollermann


Herold "Harry" Hollermann Obituary
Herold "Harry" Hollermann, born in Melrose, Minnesota, on August 27, 1934, son of the late Henry Hollermann and Eleanor (Wiener) Hollermann, passed away May 23, 2019, at the age of 84.
Harry was a graduate of Crosier Boarding School and attended Seminary in Onamia, Minnesota for 2 years. He then served in the U. S. Airforce for 10 years. Harry was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church and served as an usher for 35 years. Harry retired from Colonial Pipeline.
Harry is survived by his siblings, Sr. Ephrem Hollermann, OSB; Elizabeth Schloemer; Robert Hollermann; Vernon Hollermann; sisters-in-law, Monk Bridges (Barney); Rita Brown. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Flo Hollermann.
A Scripture service will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 2 p.m. with Rev. Matthew Cormier officiating in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Burial will follow in New Ritchie Cemetery. Visitation is Wednesday from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.
Published in American Press on May 27, 2019
