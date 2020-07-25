1/1
Hershall Paul David
1949 - 2020
Hershall Paul David, 71, of Sulphur, La., passed away on July 23, 2020 in his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Hershall was born on June 27, 1949, in Sulphur, La., to Louie and Hazel David.
Hershall was an avid hunter and fisherman enjoying the great outdoors. He also loved watching his westerns on tv, playing dominoes, and playing a friendly game of Bourr?. Hershall was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sulphur and was a proud Sulphur High School Graduate Class of 1967. He retired from Louisiana Pigment after 23 years of service and belonged to the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 106.
Those left to cherish his memory are his two loving children, Steven Thibodeaux David and partner Brent McCaleb and Erin Michelle David; apple of his eye and loving granddaughter, Madison Rose Moss; five siblings, Patricia David, Wade David, Mark David, Richard David and Todd David; and Gus the grand dog and Pippi the Cat.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Lawrence David.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sulphur. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, Johnson and Robison Funeral Home from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Burial will be at Roselawn Cemetery. Fr. Tim Goodly will officiate services.

Published in American Press on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
JUL
27
Rosary
06:00 PM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
JUL
28
Visitation
08:00 - 10:30 AM
JUL
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
July 25, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Cary Tassin
July 25, 2020
Love you Stevie and Erin. I am so sorry for your loss. I know hershall was incredible
Gina LaBorde
Friend
July 25, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
gina laborde
