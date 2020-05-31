Hilda Stephens Broussard, 90, of Ragley went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 28, 2020. She was surrounded by her family in the comfort of her home.

Mrs. Broussard was born in Milton, La. and raised in the surrounding areas. In 1969 she made Ragley her home. Her younger years were spent working fields and farming with her father, family and later her husband. She had a hand in everything and as the others headed to bed, she began preparing and preserving fruits and vegetables as the seasons arrived. Mrs. Broussard also worked many years as owner and manager of café style restaurants such as Hilda & Bruce Café, The Polka Dot and The Four Roses near Duson, LA with "specials" of Seafood gumbo. She was also a Dietician in the kitchen of a Lafayette hospital. In her later years she enjoyed crocheting much of the day, having made something special for each of her family members and dear friends. A devoted member of Kernan Baptist Church and the Woodlands, she found great joy in teaching the children in Sunday school. Mrs. Broussard was always a lady of grace, faith, and prayer. She will be most remembered for her beautiful smile.

She leaves to cherish her memory, one son, Patrick Billings and husband Todd of Denham Springs, La; three daughters, Cheryl Brown and companion David Parott of Ragley; Peggy Sue Fontenot and husband Keith of Rayne and Bonnie Gayle Simon and husband David of Rayne; two sisters-in-law, Joann Broussard of Center, Texas and Connie of Ragley; 21 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Earnest James Broussard, Jr., parents, Alex and Marie Stephens; three sons, Gerald Gene Broussard, Steven Wayne Broussard and Earnest "Jimmy" Broussard, III.

Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Woodlands Church in Longville, La under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Reverend Dave Lilley will officiate. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park, 2111 Pinhook Road. Visitation Monday will be from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. in the church.

