Hildegard Martin, 94, former resident of Lake Charles, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La.

She was born on March 8, 1926, in Kolberg, Germany, to Erich and Anna (Brummel) Martin. She moved to the U.S. shortly after the end of World War II where she made Lake Charles her home. She worked 22 years as a floor clerk at Kmart and was also a faithful member of Boulevard Baptist Church. Hildegard was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who dedicated her life to her family. Those that were fortunate to know her are better for it.

She is survived by her grandson, Joshua Martin and wife Lena (Gonzales, La.); and two great-grandchildren, Elias and Landry.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Irma (Mueller) Radinsky; and only son, Danny Martin.

A public visitation will be held at Johnson Funeral Home on Friday, May 15, from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Highland Memory Gardens. The Rev. Marcus Wade will officiate.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store