1/1
Hillard Bernard Dublin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hillard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hillard Bernard Dublin, 81, a resident of Moss Bluff passed peacefully from this life on July 6, 2020 in the Southwest Louisiana War Veterans Home.
"Mutt" as he was best known served with honor in the United States Air Force. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. Mr. Dublin possessed a very strong work ethic and enjoyed the simpler things in life. He was most proud of his legacy, his loving family.
Mr. Dublin is preceded in death by his parents; Edwin B. Dublin and Lila Hayes Dublin; one great-grandchild, Camille White, and sister; Doris Maurer.
Hillard leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 60 years, Juanita Spears Dublin; son, Stephen Dublin; daughter, Alanna Thomas and husband Don; grandchildren, Kalie Dublin White, Zachary Dublin and wife Madison, Drew Dublin and fiance' Morgan, Kyan Thomas, Dustin Thomas and wife Sarah, Tyler Thomas, and Leann Messina and husband Randy, 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Nell Sowell and Edna Carroll and husband George, and a host of nieces and nephews.
In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Dublin will be cremated, and a graveside service will be held at a later date.
Memories and words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.lakeisdefh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeside Funeral Home
340 E Prien Lake Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 656-2628
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lakeside Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved