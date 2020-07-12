Hillard Bernard Dublin, 81, a resident of Moss Bluff passed peacefully from this life on July 6, 2020 in the Southwest Louisiana War Veterans Home.
"Mutt" as he was best known served with honor in the United States Air Force. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. Mr. Dublin possessed a very strong work ethic and enjoyed the simpler things in life. He was most proud of his legacy, his loving family.
Mr. Dublin is preceded in death by his parents; Edwin B. Dublin and Lila Hayes Dublin; one great-grandchild, Camille White, and sister; Doris Maurer.
Hillard leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 60 years, Juanita Spears Dublin; son, Stephen Dublin; daughter, Alanna Thomas and husband Don; grandchildren, Kalie Dublin White, Zachary Dublin and wife Madison, Drew Dublin and fiance' Morgan, Kyan Thomas, Dustin Thomas and wife Sarah, Tyler Thomas, and Leann Messina and husband Randy, 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Nell Sowell and Edna Carroll and husband George, and a host of nieces and nephews.
In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Dublin will be cremated, and a graveside service will be held at a later date.
Memories and words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.lakeisdefh.com