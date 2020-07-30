Hilrae Mott Sr. passed away at New Orleans UMC on Monday, July 27, 2020. He was 84 years old. He was born in Lacassine on Feb. 23, 1936. He lived most of his life in Lake Charles, La., with his loving wife, Della Margaret Pelly Mott.

In his early years, Mott was a boxer, including Golden Glove champ with more than 30 fights undefeated and at least 30 won by knockout. Hilrae served in U.S. Army. He laid track for Southern Pacific and loved riding and training horses. He later became a transmission specialist and assisted with drag races at Chenault in the 70s (seventies). Hilrae was also a musician and is the Cajun Music Hall of Fame as the first electric bass player in Cajun music. Mr. Mott played with several notable bands in this area. He worked hard for his family his entire life and loved to read a good western book in his spare time.

Hilrae is survived by his children, Hilrae Mott Jr. and his wife Sharon Trahan Mott of Crowley, Willie Stephen Mott and his wife Myra Carriere Mott of Rayne, Kenneth Paul Mott and his wife Sharon Bailey Mott of Carlisle, Ark., and Denise Marie Perez and her husband Rico Perez of Eugene, Ore. He had nine grandchildren, Jeff Mott, Jason Mott, Tori Lynn Mott, Kerry Kidder, Brittany Theriot, Christopher Smith, Breanna Smith, Olivia Mott and Benjamin Mott; and nine great-grandchildren, Brianna, Brendon, Nathanial, Gabriel, Mia, Valerie, Ellie, Ayda and Kaisen.

He is survived by his siblings, sisters Jean, Wilma, Wilda and Marjorie; and brothers, Stanford, Raymond, Randy, Dallas.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Alida Pousson Mott; and father, Valentine Mott Sr.; his stepmother, Ruby; his wife, Della Margaret Pelly Mott; his son, Donald Wayne Mott; his grandson, Alexander; his brothers, Curtis, Curley, Lee, Wilton, Junior and Curley Mott; and his sisters, Viola, Hazel, Melva and Bernadine.

In honor of Hilrae's wishes, the family will not be holding a funeral service.

