Honor Irma White, 93, passed away in Dickinson, Texas, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Honor was born in Houston, Texas, on Nov. 6, 1925, to Charles and Martha Owen Wood.

Honor graduated from the University of Houston with a Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry and also from McNeese State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Business. She worked as Church Secretary and book-keeper for St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church and also as the manager of a local credit union. Honor loved to spend time with her family and friends when she was not busy working for the church.

Honor was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James E. White; and their son, Arthur White.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Bruce (Mary) White, Charles (Carolyn) White; Susan Herpin and Elizabeth (Cameron) Fisher. She also leaves 13 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchidren and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Johnson Funeral Home from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 9-10 a.m. with a funeral service beginning at 10 a.m. which will be officiated by the Rev. Peter Cook, PhD. Burial will be at Elder Shade Cemetery near Waterproof, La.