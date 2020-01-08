|
|
Horace Andrew Moody, 80, of Lake Charles, passed away at 11:58 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Moody was born on Sept. 11, 1939, in Greensboro, Ga., where he lived until settling his family in Lake Charles in 1967. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Mr. Moody worked at PPG for 33 years as an operator and machinist and retired in 2001. He was past President of the Machinists Union. Mr. Moody was a Godly man and was a dedicated member of Victory Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon.
He was a devoted husband who took special, loving care of his wife until her passing in 2017. In his spare time, he enjoyed working in his yard.
Those left to cherish his memory are daughters, Barbara Courville of Baton Rouge, Mylenda Boudreaux (Dewey) of Lafayette, Penny Vincent (Steve) of Baton Rouge, and Joy Liles (David) of Athens, La.; brother, Phillip Moody of Georgia; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Ethel Marie Moody; infant son, Horace Andrew Moody Jr.; parents, Emma and William Moody; siblings; son-in-law, Raymond Courville; and grandson, Christopher Allen.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Wayne Dartez will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Thursday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume on Friday from 9 a.m. until the start of the service.
Published in American Press on Jan. 8, 2020