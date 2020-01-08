Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Horace Moody
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Horace Moody
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Horace Andrew Moody


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Horace Andrew Moody Obituary
Horace Andrew Moody, 80, of Lake Charles, passed away at 11:58 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Moody was born on Sept. 11, 1939, in Greensboro, Ga., where he lived until settling his family in Lake Charles in 1967. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Mr. Moody worked at PPG for 33 years as an operator and machinist and retired in 2001. He was past President of the Machinists Union. Mr. Moody was a Godly man and was a dedicated member of Victory Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon.
He was a devoted husband who took special, loving care of his wife until her passing in 2017. In his spare time, he enjoyed working in his yard.
Those left to cherish his memory are daughters, Barbara Courville of Baton Rouge, Mylenda Boudreaux (Dewey) of Lafayette, Penny Vincent (Steve) of Baton Rouge, and Joy Liles (David) of Athens, La.; brother, Phillip Moody of Georgia; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Ethel Marie Moody; infant son, Horace Andrew Moody Jr.; parents, Emma and William Moody; siblings; son-in-law, Raymond Courville; and grandson, Christopher Allen.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Wayne Dartez will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Thursday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume on Friday from 9 a.m. until the start of the service.
Published in American Press on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Horace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -