Horace John Lafanette
1947 - 2020
Horace John Lafanette, 72, departed this life on Monday, July 20, 2020, at his residence in Lake Charles, La. He was born Sept. 11, 1947, Leroy Lafanatte and Mary Sonnier Lafanette in Lake Charles, La. He worked in the construction field as a pipefitter until his retirement.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Brenda Coleman Lafanette; his children, Alexis (Peter) Lafanette Gibson, Anthony (Claudine) Lafanette and Tamla Lafanette; his sisters, Shirley Howard, Patricia Lafanette and Barbara Lafanette Allison; one brother, Arthur (Princess) Fontenot; 10 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Mary Lafanette; one brother, Harvey Lafanette; and two sisters, Betty Howard Ross and Beverly Lafanette.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. at King's Funeral Home.

Published in American Press on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial service
01:00 PM
KING'S FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
KING'S FUNERAL HOME
1611 Gerstner Memorial Drive (Hwy 14)
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-7729
July 24, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Reuben & Iris Williams
Friend
July 24, 2020
You have our deepest condolences. Praying for you through this difficult time. We just learned of his passing and are so sorry for your loss. He was a very kind man that will be missed by all.
Tameika Richard Henry
Friend
July 24, 2020
John Richard
July 24, 2020
Papa John was the sweetest, kindest, gentleman. He always made everyone feel welcome and would help anyone that needed him. He will be missed immensely. Our sympathies and prayers are with you all. Ben, Joe, & Mary McFatter.
Ben McFatter
Grandchild
July 24, 2020
You have our deepest sympathy. May God give you the strength In these trying times.
Leonard and Bernadine Jones
July 23, 2020
I'm sending my deepest sympathy to the family with ALL my heart. I will always remember John's quiet nature and smile. Keep praying and Be Strong. Love you LaFanette Family.
Bernadine Batiste
Friend
July 23, 2020
Tamla Ware
July 23, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family. Horace was a cousin and a grew up in the neighborhood.
Linda Ryan Rogers
Family
July 23, 2020
To the best uncle ever....Rest in Heaven! Thank you for your support and guidance and unconditional love. I'll miss your laughter and the visits sitting on the patio. Thank you for always being there for our family. Love you to the moon! DD, Mark and Nick
Dionne Ware
Family
July 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful father. We will love you and miss you always. Love Tammy and Tony
Tam Lafanette
Daughter
July 22, 2020
Brenda, Lexie and family my thoughts are with you during this difficult time. Prayers and blessings of comfort and strength in His Holy Name.
Wanda Goldson
Acquaintance
