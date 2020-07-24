Horace John Lafanette, 72, departed this life on Monday, July 20, 2020, at his residence in Lake Charles, La. He was born Sept. 11, 1947, Leroy Lafanatte and Mary Sonnier Lafanette in Lake Charles, La. He worked in the construction field as a pipefitter until his retirement.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Brenda Coleman Lafanette; his children, Alexis (Peter) Lafanette Gibson, Anthony (Claudine) Lafanette and Tamla Lafanette; his sisters, Shirley Howard, Patricia Lafanette and Barbara Lafanette Allison; one brother, Arthur (Princess) Fontenot; 10 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Mary Lafanette; one brother, Harvey Lafanette; and two sisters, Betty Howard Ross and Beverly Lafanette.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. at King's Funeral Home.

