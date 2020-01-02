|
|
Horace Joseph Leger, 92, of Lake Charles, La., died at 12:25 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in a local care facility.
Mr. Leger was born Aug. 14, 1927, in Church Point, La., and has lived in Lake Charles since 1955. He was the owner and operator of Leger's Friendly Grocery on Common Street. He was a dedicated member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. He had a great love for animals including his dogs and the chickens he raised. He also enjoyed gardening and will be remembered as a true Cajun gentleman.
Mr. Leger is survived by his daughter, Elaine Marie Leger Granger; grandchild, Rachel Granger Whitaker; sister, Laura Leger LaJaunie (Ronald) of Houston, Texas; five great-grandchildren, Atosha Mitchell (Cory), Spencer Granger, Bryona Granger (Caleb), Skylar Richard, and Brenan Whitaker (Morgan); along with eight great-great-grandchildren and another on-the-way.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Addie Leger; parents, Sidney and Edith Leger; and grandchild, Damon Granger.
His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Cemetery in Mire, La. Visitation will be at the Johnson Funeral Home on Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. and continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10:40 a.m.
Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in American Press on Jan. 2, 2020