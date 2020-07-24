1/1
Howard Doucet
Private funeral service for the Rev. Howard Doucet, 81, will be held at Grace Community Baptist Church (formerly Miller French Baptist Church) in Gotts Cove, La. Burial will follow in the Grace Community Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home of Jennings, La.
The Rev. Doucet passed away at 8:03 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020, in the West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.
The Rev. Doucet was a long-time resident of Gotts Cove Community near Iota Louisiana. He served as a Minister of the Bible Missionary Church for over 50 years – pastoring churches in Iowa, Ontario, Canada, Texas, and Louisiana. He was also a skilled machinist and retired from Cameron Iron Works in Ville Platte, La. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Marines Corps and was stationed at Camp Pendleton, Calif., Okinawa, Japan, and the Philippine Islands.
He is survived by his wife, Dianna Cool Doucet of Gotts Cove; two daughters, Yvonne (Tracy) Lowry of Cypremort Point, La., Janie (Ed) Fruge of Lake Charles, La.; three sons, Daniel Doucet of Jersey Village, Texas, Dr. Jamie (Susan) Doucet of Boulder, Colo., and Mark (Ami) Doucet of Tustin, Calif.; one sister, Betty Appleton of Water Valley, Miss.; one brother, Robert Doucet of Jennings, La.; 15 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Mr. Doucet was preceded in death by his parents, Simon and Hattie Miller Doucet; two sisters, Vena Miller, Lela Jowers; and one brother, Melvin Doucet.
The Rev. Doucet lived a long and honorable life dedicated to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and enjoyed the fellowship of many friends and family.
A larger Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.

Published in American Press on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Miguez Funeral Home
114 East Shankland Avenue
Jennings, LA 70546
337-824-1862
Memories & Condolences
July 24, 2020
A good man.
Terry McBurney
July 23, 2020
Sis. Doucet and family,
My husband, Danny and I, offer our deepest condolences to you in the loss of Bro. Doucet. He was a stalwart Christian man with a sterling character! We will miss seeing him at the Bible Missionary Church Camp Meeting each year in DeRidder!
Danny and Bro. Doucet loved to visit in the dining room at Camp and reminisce about men my husband worked with offshore that was from Jennings that Bro. Doucet also knew. We appreciate and enjoyed when y’all came to fill in for us in Effie while we were without a Pastor. We love y’all and will remember his humble, quiet and sweet spirit. May God bless each of you in the days ahead as the reality of the finality of his passing sets in. He’s in that land where no sickness can enter and where we’ll never grow old! He’s with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ!!!
Praise the Lord!

Danny and Pamela Watts
338 Wade Lane
Deville, LA 71328
318-359-9419
Danny and Pamela Watts
Friend
