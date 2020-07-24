Private funeral service for the Rev. Howard Doucet, 81, will be held at Grace Community Baptist Church (formerly Miller French Baptist Church) in Gotts Cove, La. Burial will follow in the Grace Community Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home of Jennings, La.

The Rev. Doucet passed away at 8:03 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020, in the West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.

The Rev. Doucet was a long-time resident of Gotts Cove Community near Iota Louisiana. He served as a Minister of the Bible Missionary Church for over 50 years – pastoring churches in Iowa, Ontario, Canada, Texas, and Louisiana. He was also a skilled machinist and retired from Cameron Iron Works in Ville Platte, La. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Marines Corps and was stationed at Camp Pendleton, Calif., Okinawa, Japan, and the Philippine Islands.

He is survived by his wife, Dianna Cool Doucet of Gotts Cove; two daughters, Yvonne (Tracy) Lowry of Cypremort Point, La., Janie (Ed) Fruge of Lake Charles, La.; three sons, Daniel Doucet of Jersey Village, Texas, Dr. Jamie (Susan) Doucet of Boulder, Colo., and Mark (Ami) Doucet of Tustin, Calif.; one sister, Betty Appleton of Water Valley, Miss.; one brother, Robert Doucet of Jennings, La.; 15 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Mr. Doucet was preceded in death by his parents, Simon and Hattie Miller Doucet; two sisters, Vena Miller, Lela Jowers; and one brother, Melvin Doucet.

The Rev. Doucet lived a long and honorable life dedicated to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and enjoyed the fellowship of many friends and family.

A larger Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.

